Hideo Kojima and Junji Ito May Not Be Working on a New Horror Game After All

Famed horror mangaka Junji Ito made headlines throughout final weekend’s [email protected] for saying that Hideo Kojima had reached out to work on a brand new horror game collectively, however, the artist has now walked his assertion again, downplaying his assembly with the online game auteur. Whereas Ito’s preliminary remarks made it sound just like the mangaka and Kojima had a proper meeting about working collectively, the artist says it was the slightly more informal remark.

“I said casually that I acquired a suggestion from Mr Kojima, however in actuality, it was a comment made at a celebration the place he stated, ‘If there is a chance, I could ask on your assist.’ I apologize to Mr Kojima and the entire followers to whom I could have given false hope,” Ito wrote on Twitter (via IGN).

While Ito made it clear throughout his [email protected] look that nothing was but set in stone with Kojima, it does sound from this newest assertion that issues are much more up within the air for the time being than many followers hoped.

“So, the easy reply is not any,” Ito’s translator Junko Goda stated initially when requested by Viz Media throughout a dwell stream whether or not the mangaka was engaged on any video games. “Nonetheless, I do know director Kojima, and we’ve got been in the dialogue that he may need a horror-based game that he could also be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that. However, there are not any particulars on it but.”