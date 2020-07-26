Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About The Nissan Titan

- Advertisement -

Everything is really very powerful for Nissan when it comes to pickup trucks. The refreshed pickup truck is now powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine. It is capable of producing 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Both horsepower and torque ratings are superb in class.

EXTERIORS AND INTERIORS

There are a lot of changes to TITAN for the 2020 model year. Which includes:-

a bold new front end design

an aggressive new grille and light configuration

a family-oriented interior redesign

a high-resolution Integrated Command Center

9-inch touchscreen

internal WiFi router

It has also stepped up the game by including class-exclusive standard Rear Automatic Braking – and enhanced driving performance.

The 2020 TITAN will be offered in King Cab and Crew Cab body configurations and five well-equipped graded levels – S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. It is currently on sale now. The new TITAN reinforces Nissan Intelligent Mobility, including standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology for all grade levels.

THE ENGINE

Specifically, The 2020 TITAN is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine which churns out 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Both horsepower and standard torque ratings are the best in class.

Furthermore, the engine is mated with a new 9-speed automatic transmission with a larger final gear ratio – providing smoother and faster acceleration. However, TITAN is again available in a choice of 4×2 or 4×4 drive configurations.

THE SAFETY SHIELD 360

The 2020 TITAN is a futuristic truck. “Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies” offers Nissan Safety Shield 360 which is a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Safety Shield 360 includes

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

Blind Spot Warning

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Departure Warning

High Beam Assist and

Rear Automatic Braking.

IS IT COSTLY?

The Official pricing of the car hasn’t been revealed yet but there are rumors. We can predict that the car can cost between $36,000 – $50,000. However, this is not the actual pricing but only a close estimation.