Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Taboo Season 2

Taboo is a British television drama crime thriller series that has been created for BBC One. The show has been produced by ‘Scott Free London’ and ‘Hardy Son & Baker’. The show has been created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and Chips Hardy.

The series shows us the negative and dark side of London in the nineteenth century. The series tells us the corruption that prevails in business and politics in the 19th century. The show airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom and on FX in the United States.

Season 1 of the show aired in the UK on January 7, 2017 and in the US on January 10, 2017. The show has been directed by Kristoffer Nyholm and Anders Engstrom. Season 1 consisted of 8 episodes. The show was an instant success on the TV. It received positive reviews from people all over the globe. After its success, the show was renewed for a second season in March 2017.

Taboo season 2 release date

The show was renewed for a second season in March 2017 itself. However, the series has not been released until now. The release dates for the same has also not been revealed. It’s been more than 3 years, and fans have been waiting patiently for season 2 to be released.

The cast for the same has also not been revealed. However, we expect the majority of the cast from season 1 to return for season 2 as well.

