Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Spenser Confidential

By- Aryan Singh
Spenser Confidential is an American action-comedy movie which has been directed by Peter Berg and written by Sean O’Keefe and Brian Helgeland. Spenser Confidential is based on 2018 novel ‘Wonderland’ which has been written by Ace Atkins.

The movie has been produced by Original Film, Leverage Entertainment, and Film 44. The movie has been produced specially for the streaming company Netflix. Spenser Confidential was released on the streaming platform on March 06, 2020. The movie has been considered a success by Netflix and the producers.

Netflix reported that the movie has been watched in 85 million households already in the first 6 weeks of its release. The audience seemed to be quite impressed with the plot and the action scenes in the movie. However, the critics didn’t share the same perception. They specifically said that mark Wahlberg might lose some followers after watching the movie but that can be compensated by the no. of fans he will gain with this movie on the platform.
The movie has been given a rating of 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Spenser Confidential cast.

Mark Wahlberg was seen playing the role of Spenser, Winston Duke as Hawk, Alan Arkin as Henry Cimoli, Iliza Shlesinger as Cissy Davis, Marc Maron as Wayne Cosgrove and many other well-known artists were a part of the movie.

Spenser Confidential is already streaming on Netflix. If you are a Mark fan, do watch the movie and let us know in the comments what your reviews are about the same.
Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

