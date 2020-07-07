Home TV Series Netflix Here's Is Everything You Need To Know About Ragnarok Season 2
By- Aryan Singh

Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Ragnarok Season 2

By- Aryan Singh
Ragnarok is a Norwegian-language superhero fantasy drama series inspired by Norse mythology. This Norwegian-language show has been produced for Netflix and is the second Norwegian-language show by the streaming company. The show has been directed by Mogens Hagedom and written by Adam Prince.

Stine Meldgaard Madsen has produced the show and the location for the show has been set to a fictional Norwegian town of Edda in Western Norway. The production company for the show is SAM productions. The show became quite popular in a very short period of time because It is only the second show Netflix has ever produced in this language, after Home for Christmas.

The show has gained quite a following amongst the people of different regions on the globe. Due to its increasing viewership, Netflix has decided to renew the show for another season as well.

Ragnarok season 2

Season 1 of Ragnarok premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2020. It consisted of 6 episodes. The show was then renewed for another season by the company. However, the production company has not announced the release date of season 2 yet. The reason for the delay of season 2 might be the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spreading all across the globe.

Not much information is available regarding the release date of season 2 of Ragnarok. However, we expect the show to be released in mid-2021. But these are just speculations.
