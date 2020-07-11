Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3

- Advertisement -

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a Japanese seinen manga television series written by Yasuhiro Nakanishi and directed by Shinichi Omata. This anime manga television series is based on a Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. This Japanese manga series began its serialization on May 19, 2015 and has published a total of 18 volumes till now.

The anime television series inspired by the Japanese manga has premiered 2 seasons till now. Season 1 has been directed by Shinichi Omata. The first season premiered for a total of 12 episodes. It aired on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, BS11, MBS, CTV, and TVN. Season 1 aired from January 2019 to March 2019 and was considered a success amongst the fans of the anime series due to its increasing popularity.

Season 2 of Kahuya-Sama premiered on its respected channels from April 11, 2020, to June 27, 2020. The show ended its premiere almost 2 weeks ago. It broadcasted for a total of 12 episodes as well. The production studio for both the seasons of the show is A-1 Pictures.

Kaguya-sama: love is war season 3 release date

As the show had just finished airing its previous season, fans will have to wait at least a year to see their anime TV series on the television again. The production company will also take some time in analyzing the whole situation and then renewing the series for another season.

The fans will have to wait at least a year in order to watch season 3 of the show on the television channels. The show has also been nominated for quite a few awards as well.

