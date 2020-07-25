Home Hollywood Here's Is Everything You Need To Know About Jurassic World 3
Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Jurassic World 3

By- Aryan Singh
Science fiction adventures are everyone’s favorite. Especially when it comes to the extinct majestic creatures like dinosaurs. Jurassic World 3 is an upcoming American adventure film which is another sequel to the Jurassic World franchise. Officially known as ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ the movie is one of the most anticipated film sequels for people all across the globe. Jurassic World 3 is going to be the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The movie has been directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also co-wrote the story of the sixth part with Emily Carmichael. The producers of Jurassic World: dominions are Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley. The good news for the viewers is that the production of the movie has already started. The filming began in February 2020, in Canada. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie’s production was put on hold for some time.

But, the filming for the movie has started again in July 2020. Fans will not have to wait for a long time to see their favorite adventurous movie in the box office. The distributing rights to the movie are with Universal Pictures, whereas the production companies for the same are Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. The release dates for Jurassic World 3 have also been finalized.

Jurassic World: Dominion release date

As mentioned above, the release date for the sixth sequel in the movie franchise has been finalized. The movie is set to hit the theatre screens on June 11, 2021. The filming of the movie is currently going on. It has also been announced that Jurassic world: dominion is going to be the final part of the Jurassic World trilogy.

Jurassic Park fans have been patiently waiting for the movie to hit the theatres so that they can get to see what modifications have been made to the dinosaur species. It is always very fascinating to see what the majestic creature the story-writers have created this time using their imagination to their full potential.

Here's Is Everything You Need To Know About Jurassic World 3

