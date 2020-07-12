Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know A Discovery of Witches season 2

- Advertisement -

A Discovery of Witches is a British TV series based on All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness named after the first book of the trilogy. Bad Wolf and Sky Productions have produced the series.

The first season of the series was released on September 14, 2018 in the UK on Sky One. Sky one after its initial success renewed the series for a second and third season as well in November 2018 itself.

There have been a total of 8 episodes in season 1 of the show. These 8 episodes were aired from September 14 14, 2018 till November 2, 2018. All the episodes had an average viewership of more than 1.1 million viewers in the UK alone.

Release Date

There has been no information regarding the release date of season 2 of the show. The filming of the season 2 might have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic going on around the globe.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the show to announce the release date of the show.

Season 1 Cast.

In Season 1 we saw, Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain, Malin Buska as Satu Javinen and many other well-known artists in the show.

The cast for season 2 of the show hasn’t been announced yet.

It was also announced by AMC Networks that the show will make its American TV debut on April 7, 2019.

Season 1 of the show has been rated 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.