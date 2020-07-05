Heres Is Everything You Know So Far About Timeless Season 3

- Advertisement -

The Glades is an American crime drama television series created for A&E Network. The show was created by Clifton Campbell and produced by Ed Tapia and Dailyn Rodriguez.

Season 1 of the show aired on July 11, 2010. The movie revolves around Jim Longworth, a Chicago Police Detective. He has to leave the Chicago Police Department after getting shot in the butt by his captain due to some personal misunderstanding.

The production companies for The Glades are Innuendo Productions, Grand Productions and Fox Television Studios. The distribution rights for the movie are with 20th Television.

The Glades season 5.

The fourth season of The Glades was aired on A&E Television on August 26, 2013. After the fourth season, the series was canceled by A&E. The fans were quite shocked on his decision of the company. The series was left on a cliffhanger, and the show was left incomplete in between.

As of now, the series has not been renewed for another season.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.