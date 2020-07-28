Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Star Trek: Picard Season 2

- Advertisement -

Star Trek is one of the most famous movie series that has always made its place in the hearts of all age groups. After the release of the first part of the movie series, the fans were eagerly waiting for the second one in the row. And guess what, here are some news about the second season of the movie. Let us know more about the release date, cast, and plot.

RELEASE DATE

The makers were so confident about the movie that the making of the second season had started even before the release of the first season. However, the filming was supposed to start in June this year in California, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, it was delayed and now there is no official announcement for the second season. Yet fans can expect the same to be released by late 2020 or early 2021.

CAST

The lead cast of the show will return for the second season. These include Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal and, Harry Treadaway as Narek.

PLOT

The plot for the next season will continue from where it left in the first one. We can expect to see the connection being drawn to the broader Star Trek universe in the upcoming season, which makes it all the more uncertain of what we can expect from the plotline of Star Trek: Picard Season 2. I hope we can expect Season 2 to be released soon and will definitely be worth watching.