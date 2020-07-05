Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Real Steel 2

- Advertisement -

Real Steel is an American science fiction sports movie directed by Shawn Levy for Dream Works Pictures. The movie is based on a short story written by Richard Matheson named ‘Steel’ which was published in May 1956.

The producers of the movie are Shawn Levy, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. The storyline for the movie was written by Dan Gilroy and Jeremy Leven. The movie was released on October 7, 2011, in the United States. The movie used motion adapt technology to depict the animations of computer-generated robots.

The budget of the film was set to $110 million and the movie grossed almost $300 million on the box office. The distribution rights to the movie were with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The audience was quite impressed, but the critics provided mixed reviews for the movie. The movie was criticized for its plot and predictable story but was praised for its visual effects, action scenes, and much more.

Real Steel 2 release date

The fans were expecting the movie to be renewed for its sequel. However, the filmmakers didn’t seem quite impressed with the movie. One of the movie actors, Evangeline Lilly, stated in an interview that it was almost impossible to make Real Steel 2 with poor publicity and low box office records.

So, the movie will not be renewed or released anytime soon. Fans will have to leave their expectations of watching a sequel of the movie anytime soon.

