Home Hollywood Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About Real Steel 2
HollywoodMovies

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Real Steel 2

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Real Steel is an American science fiction sports movie directed by Shawn Levy for Dream Works Pictures. The movie is based on a short story written by Richard Matheson named ‘Steel’ which was published in May 1956.

The producers of the movie are Shawn Levy, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. The storyline for the movie was written by Dan Gilroy and Jeremy Leven. The movie was released on October 7, 2011, in the United States. The movie used motion adapt technology to depict the animations of computer-generated robots.

The budget of the film was set to $110 million and the movie grossed almost $300 million on the box office. The distribution rights to the movie were with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The audience was quite impressed, but the critics provided mixed reviews for the movie. The movie was criticized for its plot and predictable story but was praised for its visual effects, action scenes, and much more.

Also Read:   Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Are Returning For The Matrix 4
Also Read:   The Mandalorian season 2: Cast, Release Date ,directors And Other Gossips

Real Steel 2 release date

The fans were expecting the movie to be renewed for its sequel. However, the filmmakers didn’t seem quite impressed with the movie. One of the movie actors, Evangeline Lilly, stated in an interview that it was almost impossible to make Real Steel 2 with poor publicity and low box office records.

So, the movie will not be renewed or released anytime soon. Fans will have to leave their expectations of watching a sequel of the movie anytime soon.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Also Read:   The Rock's new physique for Black Adam

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And Can We Expect About Storyline?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Fantasy world, with presence, has made for a perfect concoction for the series. Witcher as a string will depict chills thrills, and suspense your...
Read more

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC TV Show

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane...
Read more

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Arrest

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David...
Read more

The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus Shutdown

HBO Naveen Yadav -
The Walking Dead's season 10 finale has finally been given a release date following the coronavirus delay. After Covid-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic,...
Read more

Outlander deleted scene: Young Ian scene cut from season 5 Ended

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Young Ian (played by John Bell) was in chaos since he returned to Fraser's Ridge in Outlander season five, with him taking hemlock from...
Read more

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
No Time is the James Bond film for Daniel Craig, who's had an intriguing journey as 007.
Also Read:   Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome
His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned...
Read more

Doom Patrol Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Doom Patrol is an American web TV series created for DC Universe. Doom Patrol is based on DC Comics superhero team of the same...
Read more

The Boys season 2 release date has officially been announced

Amazon Prime Nitesh Jha -
The Boys Season 2 releasing date has been officially been announced by the director.We don't pause extended before we're reunited with our favourite supes....
Read more

Review Of Huami Amazfit BIP S

Technology Sweety Singh -
The Huami Amazfit series of budget smartwatches are popular in various parts of the world. They bring the looks of a full-fledged smartwatch and usually the...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Read here to know release date, cast, plot, and more!!

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Netflix has been experimenting with game displays which are going to be a little different from the match that demonstrates that lovers are habituated...
Read more
© World Top Trend