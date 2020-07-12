Home TV Series Netflix Here's Is Everything You Know So far About Queer Eye Season 5
Here's Is Everything You Know So far About Queer Eye Season 5

By- Aryan Singh
Queer Eye is an American reality television series that has been created for the streaming company Netflix. The show is a reboot of Bravo series of the same name. This reality television series has gained quite a large amount of audience in a very short span of time. The show has been produced by Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye premiered on Netflix for the first time on February 7, 2018. The show is available in two languages, English and Japanese. Season 1 was able to gather quite a lot of audience for the show. It was praised by both, the viewers as well as the critics. Season 1 to season 4 consisted of 8 episodes each.

A special episode of the show was also released on June 21, 2018, after the release of the second season of the show.

Queer Eye season 5 release date

The fourth season of queer eye was released on July 19, 2019. It was followed by 4 special episodes exclusively for japan in November 2019. The show was soon renewed for a fifth season as well.

Season 5 hit the screens on June 5, 2020. The season has already been released. It ran for a total of 10 episodes this time. Till now, a total of 47 episodes have aired on the streaming platform. The show is being considered a success and has also been renewed for a sixth season as well.

If you are into reality shows and you’ve missed season 5 of Queer Eye, you must watch it before season 6 hits the screens. The show is already streaming on Netflix.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

