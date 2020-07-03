Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Konosuba Season 3

- Advertisement -

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Is a Japanese manga television series adapted from a novel series of the same name. The novel series has been written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima.

The television series has seen quite a lot of success amongst its fans. However, it has received mixed reviews from critics. The director of the tv series is Takaomi Kanasaki and has been produced by Rie Ogura.

Studio Deen has done this anime television adaption and season 1 of Konosuka was broadcasted in Japan between January and March 2016. The show was a success and was renewed for another season by its producers. Madman Entertainment, Medialink, Crunchyroll have licensed the show.

Season 2 of the show was released from January 2017 to March 2017 in Japan itself.

Konosuba Season 3 release date.

The return of Konosuba has been a debatable topic amongst its fans. Its been 3 years since Konosuba season 2 was released. However, no news related to the renewal of the show has been provided. Yes, the show has not been renewed yet. Some speculations are being made whether the show has been canceled or not.

We do not know for sure yet whether Konosuba will return for its season 3 or not. However, an anime film adaption for Konosuba also premiered on August 30, 2019.

