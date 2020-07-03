Home Hollywood Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About Independence Day 3
Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Independence Day 3

By- Aryan Singh
Independence Day is an American science fiction movie series that started with the first-ever movie in the series, Independence Day in 1996. Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin created the movie.

Till now, 2 movies have been released under this movie franchise. The first movie grossed over $817 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing movie of 1996 after breaking all the previous records. The success of the movie increased the chances of sequels being produced. Not only this, but the movie also won Academy Award for best visual effects and was nominated for other awards as well.

The sequel in the movie franchise, Independence Day: Resurgence was released in 2016, 20 years after the first release. The movie couldn sit tight on the hopes of the producers and the crew. The movie couldn gain a big viewer-base as expected by the creators.

Independence Day 3 Release date

The future of the sequel remains uncertain due to many factors. In June 2016, the producer of the movie series stated that Independence Day 3 could be made, but it largely depends on the success of the Resurgence. In another interview, Emmerich stated that the movie could still be made but could be released in the form of web series.

Not only this, but rumours also say that Dean Devlin is not interested in producing the movie anymore. Also, Disney’s acquisition of the movie’s production house ”20th Century Fox” could be another nail in the coffin.

Also, its been 4 years since the last release in this movie franchise, but there has been no news regarding the renewal of the movie for another sequel. As of now, it is quite uncertain that the movie will be released anytime soon.

