Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Haikyuu Season 4

Haikyuu is an animated sports series illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. The series has been produced by Production I.G. and the first season was broadcast from April 6, 2014 to September 21, 2014. Each season of Haikyuu has approximately 25 episodes. The series goes around a high school Volleyball team and the relationship amongst its players.

Season 4 titled ‘Haikyuu: to the top’, was announced in an event in 2019. It was recently announced that season 4 of the show will be split into parts because of the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. The first part of the series premiered on January 20, 2020. The first part received tremendous love from the audience. The second part of the show is said to be arriving in July 2020. This season will also have 25 episodes in total. The show has quite a following amongst the youth all over the world. This has kept the writer and the illustrators of the show engaged in making the audience happy.

The first part of season 4 has 13 episodes in total. All the Season 4 have been written by ‘Taku Kishimoto.’ 13th episode of the show aired on April 3, 2020.

The show has even received fabulous reviews and an outstanding rating of 9.0 out of 10 on IMDb. If you missed season 4 of Haikyuu anyhow, this is the right time to watch and enjoy it.

