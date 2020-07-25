Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About American superhero film Bloodshot

- Advertisement -

Bloodshot is an American superhero film based on a character named bloodshot from valiant comics character. The movie bloodshot is the first installment in the series of movies within valiant comics shared cinematic character.

The movie bloodshot has been directed by David S. F. Wilson and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani, and Vin Diesel. The distribution rights to the movie are with Sony Pictures Releasing. The budget of the movie was set to $45 million. But the movie earned $30.4 million in the box office.

Bloodshot was released in the United States on March 13, 2020, at the peak time of the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. In March 2020, the whole nation went on lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading more inside the country. The movie, however, received mixed reviews from the critics.

Due to the closing of theatres all across the globe, the movie was made available to watch on-demand digitally less than two weeks after it was released on the theatres by Sony.

The movie revolves around a marine who was killed in action and has been brought back to life using superpowers, only to be used as a weapon by the organization who brought him back from dead.

The movie has received mostly positive reviews from the viewers till now. IMDb has rated the movie 5.7 stars out of 10, whereas rotten tomatoes stated it as a disappointing mediocre.

