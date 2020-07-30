Here’s Is Everything Yo Know So Far About ALITA : Battle Angel 2

- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action movie based on Japanese manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishirofrom 1990s. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez and has been produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. The story of the movie has been written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis.

The movie was released on February 14, 2019 in the United States. The movie revolves around a cyborg named Alita, who wakes up with a new body and has no idea and memories about her past. The budget for the production of the movie was set to $170 million whereas the movie earned over $404 million on the box office worldwide.

The movie has been produced by 20th Century Fox, Lightstorm Entertainment, Troublemaker Studios, and TSG Entertainment and the distributing rights to the movie are with 20th Century Fox.

Alita Battle Angel 2 release date

In an interview, the producer of the movie stated that they have plans to make a sequel to the movie. However, no such information has been made available. The movie has not yet been renewed. According to some sources, there are chances that the movie might not get renewed due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

However, no confirmation has been made regarding the same yet. Rumors have been floating around all over the internet regarding the renewal of the show.

