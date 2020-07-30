Home TV Series Here's Is Everything Yo Know So Far About ALITA : Battle Angel...
TV Series

Here’s Is Everything Yo Know So Far About ALITA : Battle Angel 2

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action movie based on Japanese manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishirofrom 1990s. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez and has been produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. The story of the movie has been written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis.

The movie was released on February 14, 2019 in the United States. The movie revolves around a cyborg named Alita, who wakes up with a new body and has no idea and memories about her past. The budget for the production of the movie was set to $170 million whereas the movie earned over $404 million on the box office worldwide.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date And Other Major Details That You Need To Know.

The movie has been produced by 20th Century Fox, Lightstorm Entertainment, Troublemaker Studios, and TSG Entertainment and the distributing rights to the movie are with 20th Century Fox.

Also Read:   Made In Abyss Season 2: Release Date? Renewal Updates And Details

Alita Battle Angel 2 release date

In an interview, the producer of the movie stated that they have plans to make a sequel to the movie. However, no such information has been made available. The movie has not yet been renewed. According to some sources, there are chances that the movie might not get renewed due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

However, no confirmation has been made regarding the same yet. Rumors have been floating around all over the internet regarding the renewal of the show.

Also Read:   stargirl season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.
Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

Netflix Anand mohan -
Can we expect from Season 5 of Riverdale? What are the recent updates? This is what we know about the cast, release date, and...
Read more

Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

HBO Rekha yadav -
At first glance, it's easy to compose Euphoria for a show about a bunch of attractive teenagers partying and having sex. However, the deeper...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates On Renewal Of Anne With An E Season 4

Netflix Anand mohan -
Anne With an E, the very popular series which was canceled after 3 seasons of airing. After the show was canceled a buff started...
Read more

American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
American Gods is an American fantasy drama tv series based on Neil Gaiman's novel of the identical title as American God. The series was...
Read more

Best Glass Pitcher for Refreshments

Featured Shipra Das -
When it’s hot outside, there’s nothing that tastes better than an ice cold drink.
Also Read:   Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News
Nobody wants to be running inside constantly to wait at the...
Read more

On My Block Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
The previous period of Netflix show On My Block ended in very high suspense like a few untold stories about the lead roles such...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Netflix Anand mohan -
One-Punch Man is a Japanese Series. It's linked to superheroes, humor, and action. The show is adapted from a Manga series composed by One...
Read more

Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix is running high on Japanese content at the moment. With more and more anime added to this listing every day, it doesn't stop...
Read more

Transformers 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The Transformers franchise has been one of the longest-running and most prosperous films of all time. It has been more than a decade since...
Read more

The Dark Crystal Season 2 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Has Proved Its Season 2 And Can Hit The Screens Recently This Year Whilst Here Are Few Mesmerizing...
Read more
© World Top Trend