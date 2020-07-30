Home In News Here's How We Will Find Out Life On Mars
In NewsTop Stories

Here’s How We Will Find Out Life On Mars

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • There is no evidence that life currently exists on Mars, and its surface is not considered habitable due to radiation and temperature extremes.
  • Beneath the surface, however, organisms could still exist.
  • Future missions to investigate this possibility would need to take subsurface samples for analysis.

As far as any of us know, there’s not living on Mars. When Mars rovers analyze the dusty soil of the surface they’ve found clues that suggest life may once have existed on the surface, but that’s about it. The surface of Mars today is hostile to life, with extreme temperatures and radiation due to the planet’s weak atmosphere. But beneath the surface? We still don’t know.

As crises rock Earth, humans look to Mars

Center for Space Science at NYU Abu Dhabi

Now, in a new study published in Scientific Reports, Dimitra Atri of the Center for Space Science at NYU Abu Dhabi argues that conditions just beneath the surface of the planet may be far more favorable for life to persist.

Also Read:   Stunning 4K video shows Mars as you’ve never seen it before

To date, the Mars rover missions that have made it to the Red Planet have focused almost entirely on the landscape and science of the surface. Beneath the surface, however, offers some comforts that organisms on the surface wouldn’t be afforded.

For starters, Mars has water — mostly in the form of ice or ultra-salty brine mixtures — beneath its surface. If we look much farther back in time, Mars is thought to have once had an abundance of water on its surface. The slow transition from a watery world to a dusty planet with water reserves buried beneath the crust may have provided ancient Martian organisms enough time to adapt to life underground.

Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3: Expected Release Date And Johnny Depp Casting Speculations
Also Read:   Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Contestants And Host

Presence Of Aqueous Environment On Ancient Mars

“There is growing evidence suggesting the presence of aqueous environment on ancient Mars. Raising the question of the possibility of life in such an environment,” the study reads. “Subsequently, with the erosion of the Martian atmosphere resulting in drastic changes in its climate. Surface water disappeared, shrinking habitable spaces on the planet. With only a limited amount of water remaining near the surface in form of brines and water–ice deposits. Life, if it ever existed, would have had to adapt to harsh modern conditions. That include low temperatures and surface pressure, and high radiation dose.”

Also Read:   Google Pixel Buds 2: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Everything You Should Know

Atria theorizes that the intense radiation the planet endures may create a “chemical disequilibrium”. That organisms could provide energy for organisms that are still hiding beneath the surface. To be clear, there’s no evidence that this is actually the case. But the fact that it may be possible is enough of a reason to consider investigating it.

Tianwen-1 On Its Way To Discover Mars

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover will be tasked with gathering samples of the Martian surface. For analysis back on Earth at a later date. It will also be equipped with advanced scientific equipment to perform its own analysis of samples it snags. Whether it will be able to detect life, however, remains to be seen.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Divinity Original Sin 2:Progressing As A Metamorph And All Update Is Here.
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Here’s How We Will Find Out Life On Mars

In News Sweety Singh -
There is no evidence that life currently exists on Mars, and its surface is not considered habitable due to radiation and temperature extremes. ...
Read more

Lost in Space 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant News

Netflix Sunidhi -
Lost in Space is a technology fiction display primarily based totally at the 1985 collection of the equal name. Lost in Space becomes at...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot Is Appreciated By The Critics!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The American superhero tv series"The Umbrella Academy 2" is published and the critics are showering love into the next season of the series. Here's...
Read more

Always A Witch Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Story Detail Of The Series

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Always A Witch is a witch fantasy web series created by the online giant Netflix. The show has just two seasons in the kitty,...
Read more

Samsung launched a brand new, midsize Galaxy M31s

Technology Mohini Verma -
Samsung on Thursday launched a brand new, midsize Galaxy M31s in India without its exciting in-person occasion as the entire nation remains under lockdown...
Read more

A multinational effort is currently underway to save the species from destruction as human trapping

In News Nitu Jha -
A multinational effort is currently underway to save the species from destruction as human trapping, A multinational effort and invasive species have pushed it into the...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 6: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and every other essential detail

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Created by Steven Knight, “Peaky Blinders” has undoubtedly secured its place in the list of all-time favourite thrilling series of television. This British period...
Read more

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Interesting News

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama series. The show is currently on the streaming site, Hulu. The show is loved by its viewers,...
Read more

Dr. Fauci Thinks This Is When Everything Will Get To Normal

Corona Sweety Singh -
Dr. Fauci doesn’t believe life in the U.S. will return to normal until sometime in 2021, at the absolute earliest. Fauci also said...
Read more

Best Buy has some Fantastic Bargains available to shoppers

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
Best Buy has some Fantastic Bargains available to shoppers. Best Buy Now, such as a half-off sale on a system that pretty much everybody out there...
Read more
© World Top Trend