Here Some Latest Updates About ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2’.

- Advertisement -

The end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was divisive, to say the very least. Though the Midgar arc itself will theoretically finish in precisely the same manner as it’s source material, the implications for prospective Final Fantasy 7 Remake installments are very apparent. It seems that moving forward, Tetsuya Nomura and his staff plan to make some alterations to the story and world. However, to what degree is now unknown.

Despite this, speculation and discussion surrounding this open-ended decision have circulated social media platforms and sites. While many are unhappy with the idea of a”distinct ” Final Fantasy 7, Square Enix has managed to subvert the viewer’s expectations. Irrespective of fans’ acceptance of the new fact, investigation of Remake’s first part can offer insight into what the future of Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s gameplay has in store.

The region where Cloud and Sephiroth live is one never seen before in any Final Fantasy 7 material. At this moment, Sephiroth informs Cloud “Careful now, that which lies ahead does not yet exist. Our world will become a part of it daily, but I won’t finish, nor will I have you ever finish.” Very mysterious terminology for sure, but there is meaning underneath it all. Directly before this Aerith had persuaded the party to shoot down the literal embodiment of”fate”. This has freed everybody from the shackles of this original story. Returning players may recognize this means that Aerith may not perish in the same way or possibly at all.

The idea of Aerith living past initially intended is an interesting idea to ponder. However, within the original deadline of Final Fantasy 7, Sephiroth doesn’t succeed in his goal. In this case, the party’s victory over the arbiter of destiny could provide Sephiroth another chance to create his delusion a reality. Many fans have even tossed around the idea of Aerith dying at a later point, or other party buddies dying in addition to her. It appears that Final Fantasy 7 Remake might be putting up this theme through another lens altogether, and whether this will be to Avalanche’s benefit or not has not yet been viewed.

After escaping Midgar, the party goes to the small town of Kalm to find rest and refuge. During this period, Cloud shares his accounts of his last experience with SOLDIER, this being Sephiroth’s plunge into insanity as well as the subsequent massacre of the whole city of Nibelheim.