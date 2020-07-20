Home Gaming Here Some Latest Updates About 'Dead Island 2'.
Here Some Latest Updates About 'Dead Island 2'.

By- Anand mohan
After years of radio silence, THQ Nordic finally revealed new details about Dead Island 2. The game has been in development hell for the last five years and has changed hands. It moved from Yager Interactive into Sumo Digital in 2017, and now the job’s been handed off to Homefront: The Revolution developer Dambuster Studios. We have evidence Dambuster has been operating on Dead Island because at least 2018, at which THQ Nordic verified it had been working with a”top-secret AAA project.

Also, but we’ve got a potential release interval. One of those games will be the next Saints Row game. Another is probably Dead Island 2. We had reason to think Dead Island could discharge as soon as 2019.

THQ Nordic confirms it will send two important AAA games next fiscal year and has always teased jobs from Volition, Dambuster, and 4A Games.

THQ Nordic is indeed working on 81 new endeavors, of which 34 have been shown. But not all of them are big matches, and the writer’s been teasing just a couple major AAA names. We all know 4A Games is currently working on a brand new Metro game, but as the team just shipped Metro Exodus, we’re betting the new game will not release the next fiscal year.

Hopefully, we’ll see an info blowout on Dead Island two years, and the match could even accompany the launching of next-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and also Microsoft’s higher-end Project Scarlett system.

If I had to guess I’d pinpoint a re-reveal of Dead Island 2 at E3 2020 or thereabouts alongside the new Saints Row game.

The next two years will probably be enormous for THQ Nordic to say the least. It wants to launch as many wholly-owned AAA franchises as it can simply because it has to keep 100% of every sale, and we should expect the publisher to set a lot of cash flow and investment to its biggest IPs such as Metro, Saints Row, along with the resurrected Dead Island series.

