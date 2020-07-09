Here Is Everything You Know So Far About Here Life Sonjou No Bokra Episode 3

- Advertisement -

Life Senjou No Bokra

Life Sonjou No Bokura is a Japanese drama television series directed by Ninomiya Takashi. This romantic school youth television series has become quite famous amongst the audience of Japan.

The show revolves around two boys named Ito and Nishi, who walk together on sidewalk’s Whiteline. Both of them are attracted to each other. The TV show describes the positive relationship between the two boys who are having a difficult time managing their alliance.

The show has gained quite an audience from japan. The English dubbed version of the show has not been aired yet. This gay relationship is quite uncommon when it comes to Japanese television shows.

The show has aired a total of 3 episodes till now, all in Japanese language only. The series started airing on Jun 19, 2020. The fourth episode is set to air on July 10, 2020.

Life Senjou No Bokra cast.

The cast for the show is written below.

Shirasu Jin as Ito Akira, Raiku as Nishi Yuuki, Kojima Fujiko as Shiraishi Honoka, Do Shiori as Ito Hitomi, Okuyama Yoshie as Nishi Megumi and many other artists were a part of the show.

