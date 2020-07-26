Home Gaming Here Is Everything You Know So Far About Borderlands 3 video game
Gaming

Here Is Everything You Know So Far About Borderlands 3 video game

By- Aryan Singh
Borderlands 3 is an action role-playing shooter video game which has been developed by Gearbox Software and has been published by 2K Games. Borderlands 3 has been directed by Paul Sage and designed by Keith Schuler. This first-person shooter game is a sequel to 2012’s Borderlands 2.

Borderlands 3 has been in talks amongst the gamers since the time it was announced that the game is in production. The game was finally released on September 13, 2019 and was an instant success. Gamers liked the single-player and multiplayer modes and praised the writers for its plot.

However, some criticized the production company for lack of innovation in the game and some technical issues. The game broke quite a lot of records in the borderland series. It was the first game to be able to sell more than 5 million copies in the first five days of its release.
The games multiplayer has been praised for having quite a lot of modifications. Borderlands 3 became quite famous at the time of its release. The show was initially available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One only. However, the game was also released for Apple macOS users on October 30, 2019.

The gameplay keeps the players engaged. As the player gains experience, his rank keeps on increasing.

