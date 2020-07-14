Home Gaming Here is everything gamers need to know about Sony Santa Monica's God...
Here is everything gamers need to know about Sony Santa Monica's God of War 5

By- Vikash Kumar
God of War 5 is definitely going to happen; it’s just a matter of waiting till it’s officially announced. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Video game franchise is just one of the PlayStation’s largest first-party franchises, which started all of the ways back in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 – and it has continued in some form ever since.

The Most Recent God of War Installment placed the attention and stepped from Greek mythology. And considering how badly and commercially successful 2018’s God of War has been, that has since become a representation for the perseverance of single-player games, yet another sequel is all but confirmed. While nothing has been revealed, there’s a lot that may be deduced from what has been shown about the future of this God of War franchise thus far.

God of War 5 Release Date

Sony Santa Monica has not revealed God of War 5’s release date yet or even if to expect the title. But, series manager Cory Barlog recently said that the next installment will not take another 5 years to come up with, such as 2018’s God of War did. That means viewers should expect to see God of War 5 hit store shelves no later than 2022 – but, hopefully, a little bit earlier.

God of War 5’s Story Will Continue Norse Mythology

God of War 5 will continue the story left off by the last God of War game and research Norse mythology in greater detail, just like how the first God of War trilogy did with Greek mythology. Shortly before the newest God of War Game released in April 2018, Sony Santa Monica senior online community strategist Aaron Kaufman confirmed that additional installments in the franchise will probably follow Norse mythology and that players should not have played the first games to play and understand the sequels since the story has, in some ways, been resumed.

While the developer may not launch another seven games in the series – with all of them focusing on Norse mythology – God of War’s end did set a new trilogy. Depending on the occasions of this new title, it looks like Freya will probably be the Primary antagonist in God of War 5, With the story arc adapting Ragnarok’s events – a depiction of a collection of events which will result in the majority such as Odin, Thor, and Loki’s deaths and the end of things. In the sequel, it seems Loki and Kratos might have to take on Freya, Odin, and Thor. That may, of course, carry over to God of War 6 as the conclusion of the Norse narrative.

God of War 2: what we want to see

Exploring that ending further

In the conclusion of God of War, we discovered that Kratos’ wife (and Atreus’ mother) Faye was actually a Giant named Laufey. That means Atreus is half God and half Giant and, what’s more, he’s got another name Loki. You know Loki, the trickster of Norse mythology.

Hopefully, God of War 2 will investigate this further and we’ll find out more about the secret past of Faye, as well as why she kept it a secret in the first location. We are also hoping Atreus will adopt the shape-shifting skills that Loki is notorious for instead of standing on the sidelines firing arrows at enemies.

Atreus isn’t a boy anymore

The God of War sequel could continue on directly from the events of the preceding game. However, we think it would be more interesting to see how a teenage Atreus and grumpy dad Kratos honest on an experience.

Next-generation

It sounds very likely at this point that any possible God of War sequel will come to PS5 instead of PS4. That means we should see better graphics faster loading times and more Powerful motor for SIE Santa Monica Studios.

