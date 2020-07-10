Home Top Stories Here Is Another Byproduct of This Coronavirus Pandemic That is Unfolding at...
Here Is Another Byproduct of This Coronavirus Pandemic That is Unfolding at This Time

By- Sankalp
Here is another byproduct of this coronavirus pandemic that is unfolding at this time and which most people may not even be aware of: The US is undergoing a coin shortage.

This is partly due to the US Mint cutting generation amid the pandemic. Still, merchants are also dealing with a shortage of money as a result of dramatic interruptions in the normal flow of consumers purchasing things and their cash changing hands.

That is leading retailers across the nation to start posting signs encouraging clients to use exact change or banning payments in money entirely.

When I pulled up to the drive-thru of a doughnut place near my apartment today, I was greeted by a sign posted on the menu board outside I have not seen anywhere else during the coronavirus pandemic yet. It explained to customers that the US, believe it or not, is experiencing a coin deficit and pleasing if you’re not making a digital payment with something such as Apple Pay use exact change. Wait; what?(byproduct )

It is true. This is yet another bizarre side effect of the pandemic, and retailers throughout the nation are presenting their clients with this message. Part of the reason has to do with the fact that the US Mint cut on its production of coins as part of a protective measure because of its workers, something. But add to this the fact that the regular stream of commerce has been radically curtailed — like fewer people than ever are, you know, really buying things in-person which necessitates real money changing hands. You can start to see why this is beginning to be an issue.

Brother, Can You Spare a Dime was a popular tune in the US during the Great Depression, so it is perhaps fitting that during this Depression-level financial disaster we’re living through right now we once more see a lack of coins.

If you haven’t yet, here’s a version of this sign that I saw which you’re likely to run into soon:

People across the united states appear to have been increasingly waking up for this unusual byproduct of their pandemic in recent days. “What is with the coin deficit?” Asks a ribbon out of only a couple of days ago on Reddit. “Generation is far down,” one commenter on that thread composed. “The Treasury even issued a crisis minting of some coins. And a lot of places are not physically touching cash. So the standard exchange is down.”

Money payments have been allegedly banned by the supermarket chain Meijer before the coin shortage finishes. Following MLive.com, the company will still accept bills at cash registers in checkout lines that are staffed by workers.

