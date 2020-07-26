Home Entertainment Here Is All Upcoming Information About James Bond Film No Time To...
EntertainmentMovies

Here Is All Upcoming Information About James Bond Film No Time To Die

By- Badshah Dhiraj
(Jamaica Gleaner) Fans of 007 obtained a delightful treat on Wednesday when the official Instagram account of the latest Bond flick, No Time To Die, shared two fabulous photos from their filming Jamaica. The shots, drenched in tranquillity, show off the panoramic beauty of this island paradise. In the first picture, a silhouette-like figure, Bond, is seen taking a solitary twilight walk along a strip, with his reflection down in the water beneath. The image shows the famous spy, with his back turned, as he contemplates a massive expanse of tranquil water from his rustic villa’s patio.

The teasers that are captioned,” No Time To Die sees James Bond yield to Jamaica. The next time the country was used as a place as parts of Dr. No and Live and Let Die was also filmed there,” have had the desired effect. Fans begging for the film to be released and are swooning through the magnificent scenery. “Charge a premium and launch it on demand, we can’t take the delay,” one follower required.

There was some good news earlier this week, by way of a tweet by the production, the film is going to be released five days. The new date is now November 20 in the US. The united kingdom premiere retains.

TWO LOCATIONS IN JAMAICA

Months of speculation came to an end on April 25 last year after it was confirmed that the movie in the franchise would be taken in two places in Jamaica – both Portland and Kingston – and Italy, Norway and London. Redirected from tradition when what was then codenamed’Bond 25′ had its live-streamed release Jamaica, from GoldenEye Resort. Cast and crew, including Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch, flew into Oracabessa, establishing digs at the same villa where British writer and James Bond creator, Ian Fleming, composed all 13 Bond novels.

No Time To Die finds Bond out of active service and enjoying life in Jamaica, which, according to executive producer Barbara Broccoli, is Bond house, since he started his trip there. The movie’s synopsis says, “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with new technology ” The COVID-19 pandemic has seen it pushed back to November and April 8 in the US, although the movie had a first launch date of April 3, 2020.

Daniel Craig, who reprised the role of the iconic British spy James Bond bows out in No Time to Die. A replacement for the actor is considered, with some suggesting that the time has arrived for a black James Bond. As it made more than $880 million in ticket sales, Spectre’s last Bond movie came in 2015.

The first-ever Bond film, Dr. No (1962), shot a chunk of this narrative at Jamaica, close to Fleming’s GoldenEye estate. The production returned and Let Die, in which Jamaica starred as the nation of San Monique.

