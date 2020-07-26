Here Is All Recent Information About Borderlands 3

- Advertisement -

Borderlands 3 has just laid out its roadmap for the rest of summertime, which comprises six weeks of mini-events. And if scheduling stands, we’re likely due for final and the fourth announced DLC is starring Krieg sometime in late September. In addition, we have skill trees coming, possibly for that DLC, or perhaps earlier it.

But now we have our first affirmation that Borderlands 3 is going to continue to generate beyond what it is already announced using its season articles 1 season pass. In short, year 2 is forthcoming.

This was confirmed by Randy Pitchford himself at the chat of K1llerSix’s flow (about 4:20 in):

Randy talks about”big plans” past the season pass, and they’ll be starting to share info about that shortly.

It should not be a massive surprise that Borderlands 3 will continue to make new content past this first year, though what form is still unclear. Borderlands 2 finished its”main” DLC offerings. It is the very first year, then introduced smaller”Headhunter” DLC packs, together with there being five total by spring 2014, about 2.5 years following the release of the game.

These were small, only $3 to buy, and functioned as additional articles that kept people playing, but was less than the sprawling DLCs we had before that.

Will that be exactly what Gearbox does? Perhaps, given the way they have not changed their content model between BL2 and now. The exceptions to this could be meaty events like Revenge of Takedowns and the Cartels, and I would be surprised if we didn’t see things.

We may be out of the”huge DLC” portion of this game following Krieg’s debut this fall, however. It seems unlikely that Borderlands will turn itself into Destiny 2 and switch with giant fall expansions to some future model. Even though Borderlands is much more games-as-service than it lets on, I can not see them entirely going down that street, so I’d anticipate the return of Headhunter packs, personally. I still hold out hope they make a new Vault Hunter even though they have flat-out said they won’t.

What’s Gearbox doing next? Well, they’re releasing Godfall, though they’re not the programmer on that game. Last time that they worked after Borderlands 2 and that did not exactly pan out. I wonder if they are going to go into growth for Borderlands 4 today, seeing how the series is still obviously attractive in 2020, or if they are going to work on something else. We might have another long, long wait for another official sequel. However, for the time being, I guess we concentrate on year two and the final DLC, and we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves.

