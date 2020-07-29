Here Is All Information About Spider-Man 3

- Advertisement -

We still don’t have much concrete info regarding Spider-Man 3 and surely nothing to do with the plot has been revealed by Marvel/Sony yet, so we’re at the stage where every little statement is a major thing. Case in point: we are now able to state that Tony Revolori will be back as Flash Thompson for the next outing of the web-head. This news comes our way via Deadline in accordance with their article about the celebrity signing up with WME.

This is not exactly shocking news, of course, as Revolori was a prominent supporting portion of the two 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but he’s in fact one of just a little pool of actors we know will feature in the threequel. Tom Holland will obviously be back as Peter Parker, and ditto for Zendaya as his girlfriend M.J. and Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best pal Ned. Marisa Tomei has additionally indirectly confirmed her own reunite as Aunt May.

Revolori is the next actor to play with Flash at live-action, following Joe Manganiello in the Raimi trilogy and also Chris Zylka at The Amazing Spider-Man. Though he is portrayed pretty differently from the beefy comic book writer, Revolori’s version is arguably the most authentic for focusing on Flash’s most renowned attribute: his adoration of all Spider-Man but dislike Peter.

Who knows if he could ever get the opportunity to expand his role off into his vehicle, with Flash getting Agent Venom because he does in the comic book. Then something like that could happen Perhaps once the franchise gets the characters graduate from high school. The doorway’s open to it now that Marvel and Sony seem to get a far more cohesive connection nowadays, after the Spidey relations in Morbius.

Spider-Man 3 was initially supposed to arrive next summer, before being pushed back to November. Last week, however, it was knocked back and will now swing into theatres on December 17th, 2021.

