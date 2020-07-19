Heartland Season 14: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Details

- Advertisement -

The Canadian family drama series that shows multiple generations, Heartland has completed 13 of its seasons. And now we have brought you all the updates about the fourteenth season of it. So read the complete article to get all the information.

Brief details about the show

Streaming service of the show is CBC for the Canadian people and UP Tv for the US. The series is an adaptation from an eponymous book series written by Lauren Brooke. Whereas, the story is about a Canadian family who tries to keep their large farm together. Meanwhile, they all go through many ups and downs in their life. Some relationship problems come in their way and other personal issues too.

When will Heartland season 14 release?

Season 13 of Heartland released recently on 4 June 2020 in the US on UP TV. And before it on 22 December 2019 in Canada on the CBC channel. Season 13 has ten episodes. Whereas, the announcement for renewal of Heartland for season 14 was announced on 28 May 2020 through the Twitter account of the streaming service. But since the coronavirus exists the production of the show can’t start now.

The shooting is expected to start by the end of this year. And the show could land on the screens sometime in 2020. While we still wait for any official release date to be announced by the shoemakers.

What can we expect from Heartland season 14? The plot

The series is set in a big ranch set in Alberta, Canada. The family tries to hold the farm together irrespective of the problems they face. They have some personal issues. Moreover, the family also suffers striving due to the abandoned horses and the damages caused to the family. However, as we know, when united, people can turn mountains. Thus, the family also copes up with all the hurdles on their way confidently. Season 14 is also expected to bring some new problems in their path, which they will have to go through.