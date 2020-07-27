Home TV Series Heartland Season 14: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All You...
Heartland Season 14: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Heartland is a Canadian family drama television series which has been immensely popular across the globe. This Canadian TV show is based on the Heartland book series written by Lauren Brooke and premiered on CBC for the first time in October 2007. The show has been developed by Murray Shostak and created for CBC Network.

In 2015, the show also broke the previous record of the longest-running one-hour scripted drama in Canadian TV history. The show has been quite popular among family drama lovers. The show has been praised by the critics as well as loved by the audience. Production companies for heartland is SEVEN24 Films and Dynamo films.

As of now, the show has successfully premiered its 13 seasons which constitute a total of 214 episodes. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the 14th season to hit their TV screens.

Heartland season 14 release date

Season 14 of Heartland has been in huge demand. Since the premiere of 13th season ended, demand for a fourteenth season rose to a new level. The show has officially been renewed for a fourteenth season as well in May 2020. But the release date for the same has not been announced yet.

The cast from the previous seasons is expected to return for 14th season as well.
Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

