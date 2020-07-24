Heartland Season 14 Cast, Plot, Release Date And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Heartland is a television series belonging to the family drama genre. Heartland is considered as one of the longest-running television series in Canada. As of now, Heartland has thirteen seasons in total.

The first season of Heartland has 13 episodes and aired from 14th October 2007 to 24th February 2008. With thirteen seasons, Heartland has a total of 314 episodes. The running time of each episode of Heartland is about 44 minutes.

All the thirteen seasons of Heartland has received good reviews from critics and the audience. The series is praised for its storyline, family drama, good character development, and much more.

Heartland Season 14 Cast

The cast of Heartland: Season 14 has not yet been announced officially. Although, most of the cast from the previous seasons of Heartland will be reprising their roles in the fourteenth season too. The cast from the previous seasons of Heartland includes Amber Marshall, Graham Wardle, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, and many others.

Heartland Season 14 Plot

Nothing much has been revealed about the plot of Heartland: Season 14. All we know is that it will be continuing from where it was left off at the end of Season 13. We will be getting to know more about Amy Fleming. Season 14 will also be focusing on how Amy Fleming uses her special ability and how her family guides her as they face the struggles in life together.

Heartland Season 14 Release Date:

The thirteenth season of Heartland is the most recent season in the series. It aired from 22nd September 2019 to 24th November 2019. After Heartland: Season 13 finished its run, there were rumors that the series is being renewed for a fourteenth season. In May 2020, the makers officially announced that Heartland has been renewed for a fourteenth season. However, the release date of Heartland: Season 14 is not yet announced. It is expected that the Heartland: Season 14 will be releasing somewhere in the first half of 2021. There are chances that Heartland Season 14 may take a longer time than expected to release because of the halt in production due to the pandemic.