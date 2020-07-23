HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Reboot To Return For Second Season

HBO’s Perry Mason reboot will return for a second season, it’s been confirmed.

Though the mission, starring Matthew Rhys, was initially imagined to be an eight-episode mini-series, TVLine has reported that the sequence, which is govt produced by Robert Downing Jr., has been renewed for a second season.

In an announcement, HBO’s Govt Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi, confirmed a season 2, saying: “It has been an thrilling journey to work with the immensely proficient staff behind Perry Mason. Viewers have relished being transported again in time to 1930’s Los Angeles every week, and we’re thrilled to welcome the present again for a second season.”

Perry Mason attracted 1.7 million viewers throughout all platforms and beating debuts of Watchmen (1.5 million) and The Outsider (1.2 million).

The present‘s eponymous personal eye was first pegged for Robert Downey Jr., however ultimately, Rhys landed the function in HBO’s new reboot of the basic TV sleuth which first aired in 1957 and led to 1966.

A two-star NME review of the present reads: “A step down by way of star energy, sure, however the Welshman [Rhys] suits Perry’s grubby aesthetic completely. If solely the writing had been higher, then the opportunity of RDJ [Downing Jr.] searching down criminals won’t really feel like such a missed alternative.”

The primary season of the interval drama is at the moment airing on HBO within the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV within the UK.