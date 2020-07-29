HBO Max New Releases: August 2020, Know More Information For You!!!

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
August 2
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
August 3
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
August 4
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 6
An American Pickle, Film Premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
August 7
Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
August 8
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
August 9
Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
August 11
Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 12
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
August 13
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
August 14
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)
August 15
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
August 16
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 18
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
August 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
August 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
August 22
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
August 23
Mia’s Magic Playground
August 24
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
August 27
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
August 28
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
August 29
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max – August 2020
August 25
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
August 28
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)
August 31
42nd Street, 1933
A Perfect World, 1993
Adam’s Rib, 1949
Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Good Will Hunting, 1997
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Misery, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014