HBO Max New Releases: August 2020, Know More Information For You!!!

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 2

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

August 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

August 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 6

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

August 7

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

August 9

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

August 11

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

August 13

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

August 14

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

August 15

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

August 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

August 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

August 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

August 22

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

August 23

Mia’s Magic Playground

August 24

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

August 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

August 28

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

August 29

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving HBO Max – August 2020

August 25

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

August 28

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)

August 31

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014