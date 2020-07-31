HBO Max is losing all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies next month

- Advertisement -

HBO Max had countless films available at start in May, but the greatest surprise of all was that eight Harry Potter films were streaming on one.

Regrettably, the party short live, as HBO announced that eight films will be depart the ceremony on August 25th.

HBO Max had countless films

HBO Max, on the other hand, had each HBO original film and series available to readers at start,

the somewhat expensive subscription service needed something else which no additional service may suit

An unbeatable choice of classic movies. When HBO Max went on May 27th, the quantity of material available was almost overpower.

Not only there countless films available right off and lined up to strike the ceremony from June,

but a lot of were real blockbuster, by the DC Extended Universe into the Studio Ghibli archive to the Hobbit trilogy.

The greatest surprise of all was that the accession of eight Harry Potter films,

but just as fast as they came, they are on the exit,

HBO declared on Monday the whole Harry Potter series could be taken out on August 25th.

As The Office and Friends have often become the most-watched reveals on Netflix, even as fresh originals debut each week,

The Harry Potter franchise was a huge get for WarnerMedia’s streaming support,

acquiring all 8 Harry Potter films at their palms might have tipped the scales to get many men and women who had been on the fence about registering for HBO Max,

but they will need to look elsewhere starting late next month. In the time of writing, it is unclear who’ll assert the streaming rights to the movies after August 25th,

or when anybody will, so watch out.