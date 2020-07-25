HBO Max had countless films available at launching in May, but the most significant shock of all was that all eight Harry Potter films were streaming day one.
Regrettably, the party was short-lived, as HBO has announced that all eight films will probably be departing the ceremony on August 25th.
You can check each of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for August 2020 below.
Streaming providers concentrate on collecting as buzzworthy TV shows as you can keep readers coming back month after month and building up libraries of content that is. HBO Max, on the other hand, had each HBO original film and series available to readers at the start. The expensive subscription service needed something that no service may suit: An unbeatable choice of movies.
The quantity of material was overpowering when HBO Max went on May 27th. There were countless films available immediately and lined up to strike the ceremony from June. Still, a lot of them were real blockbusters in your DC Extended Universe into the Studio Ghibli archive to the Hobbit trilogy. The greatest surprise of all was that the accession of eight Harry Potter films, but just as fast as they came, they are on the exit, as HBO declared on Monday the whole Harry Potter series is going to be taken out on August 25th.
As The Office and Friends have often become the most-watched reveals on Netflix, even as new originals debut each week, the Harry Potter franchise was a massive get for WarnerMedia’s streaming support. Possessing all 8 Harry Potter films in their palms might have tipped the scales to get many men and women who have been on the fence about registering for HBO Max, but they will need to look elsewhere beginning late next month. It is unclear who’ll claim the rights that are streaming to the movies or when anybody will watch out in the time of writing.
Here is the list if You Would like to know what is coming and moving on HBO Max in August:
Streaming August 1st
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
Streaming August 2nd
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 3rd
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
Streaming August 4th
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 6th
An American Pickle, Film Premiere
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
Streaming August 7th
Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 8th
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming August 9th
Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 11th
Hard Knocks’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 12th
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
Streaming August 13th
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
Streaming August 14th
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 15th
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 16th
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 18th
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season Two
Streaming August 20th
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
Streaming August 21st
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Need to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming August 22nd
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming August 23rd
Mia’s Magic Playground
Streaming August 24th
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
Streaming August 27th
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
Streaming August 28th
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
Streaming August 29th
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving August 25th
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Leaving August 28th
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)
Leaving August 31st
42nd Street, 1933
A Perfect World, 1993
Adam’s Rib, 1949
Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Good Will Hunting, 1997
How to Eliminate a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Misery, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird, 1985
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
