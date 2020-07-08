Home Corona Hawaii Has Done The Best Job Of Containing The Coronavirus
CoronaIn NewsTop Stories

Hawaii Has Done The Best Job Of Containing The Coronavirus

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Those of you looking for a more positive coronavirus update than what you may be seeing a lot of in the news these days may be interested to know the one place in the US where you’re statistically the least like to catch the coronavirus right now.
  • That place is Hawaii, which has done the best job of keeping its numbers and rate of transmission low, though it’s not without risk and is starting to see some uptick in recent days.
  • Starting August 1, visitors to the state can bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine period by presenting a negative COVID 19 test result when they arrive.

Some of you hardy souls, undaunted by the specter of a surge in coronavirus cases around the country at the moment. Are either deep into planning your next bit of vacation travel. Or have even already embarked on said trip. Getting your first taste of what this new era in public health holds for travelers.

Also Read:   A visit to the supermarket

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/07/08/maui-restaurants-plead-rule-changes-stay-business/

America US

We certainly can’t say we blame you. Being cooped up for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Watching cases spike, millions get infected, and some cities even come to the precipice of locking down again. It has been certainly a traumatic experience to live through. So no wonder people are thinking about trying to relax any way they can.

Looking around the US to figure out where is safe to visit right now. However, can be a bit of a perplexing exercise, to say the least. You don’t want to leave an environment that you know. And travel to somewhere that has less of a handle on the pandemic.

covid 19

Which is why, if you ever wanted an excuse to visit Hawaii. Now you have it. Of all 50 states in the union. Hawaii is where you’re statistically the least likely to contract the COVID-19 virus.

Also Read:   Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Updates!!!
Also Read:   Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here

That’s according to an interactive risk map of the US created by a partnership. That includes the Harvard Global Health Institute, Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, the Rockefeller Foundation, CovidActNow, Covid-Local, CIDRAP, and other groups.

You can see Hawaii in the graphic below, presented just to the left of Texas. And it’s mostly shaded green — representing the lowest risk level:

Alaska , Hawaii

You’ll notice that other states have patches of green, like Alaska. In fact, it, too, is shown as mostly green. But the map notes that currently, the number of daily new cases per 100,000 in Hawaii is 1.3. While for Alaska that number is 5.2. Thus, our pronouncement that Hawaii is a statistically safer place to be.

Be that as it may, however, it’s still important to point out. That the risk is not zero in Hawaii or anywhere in the US right now. Over the July 4 holiday, according to news reports. Hawaii saw 20 additional coronavirus cases … each day for four consecutive days.

Also Read:   Iceland's Ancient Coronavirus Testing Version Reveals 50 Percent of Cases Don't Have Any Symptoms
Also Read:   RIVERDALE SEASON 5 Release date, cast, plot and you need to know

Likewise, per USA Today, 14 flight attendees tested positive for the coronavirus. In recent days after attending training at Hawaiian Airlines’ Honolulu headquarters. And are now being quarantined, according to the airline. And on a related note, along these lines, new rules for visitors to the state kick in on August 1.

That’s when arrivals to Hawaii have to present a negative coronavirus test result. If they want to avoid the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period for new visitors.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Reels Are Now Available On Instagram

Top Stories Sweety Singh -
Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram today announced Reels, a short-video making tool that will come as a joy to many TikTok users in the country. The move...
Read more

Next ‘Super Material’ Is The Same As Steroids Kevlar

Top Stories Sweety Singh -
Scientists from Harvard have developed what they say is a material that is not only strong against impacts like Kevlar but also protects...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything you need to know about.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
A lot of folks were sceptical before opting to binge this particular series, Outer Banks. It's a Netflix first series that aired this season...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 Click here to know Plot, Cast Release Date & more information

Movies Anish Yadav -
Alita: Battle Angel 2 has as a whole lot fan help from the rear of it since there is for the Zack Snyder cut...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3 and its Release Date, Cast, Plot and many more!Everything you need to know about.

Movies Vinay yadav -
When will Cobra Kai Season? Karate Kid Story's next season strengthens the feud involving Daniel Lazo and Johnny Lawrence. After quitting the Cobra hand...
Read more

Hawaii Has Done The Best Job Of Containing The Coronavirus

Corona Sweety Singh -
Those of you looking for a more positive coronavirus update than what you may be seeing a lot of in the news these...
Read more

“The Society Season 2”: Know more about the Release Date, Plot and Star Cast !

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Days are a Bless to everybody! Wish to remind you of your teenage times? Remind The Society, through this Internet Collection. It's a Drama...
Read more

Scientists from Harvard have discovered new ‘super material’ is like Kevlar on steroids

In News Nitesh Jha -
Scientists from Harvard engage Kevlar in urban come again. They shout is a cloth that is not single deep against impacts like Kevlar on...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: cast, plot, and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
One punch man is an unbelievable anime show with a fan base. It has a large market in other countries and Japan too. One Punch...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Click to know more!

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
The"ALTERED CARBON" is an American based cyberpunk television show. It was created by Laeta Kalogridis. This show is based on the wonderful novel with...
Read more
© World Top Trend