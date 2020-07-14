Has Designated Survivor Been Renewed For A Fourth Season? Check Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

Netflix issued an announcement saying that it had been proud to supply the followers of Designated Survivor together with the series’ season.

Why Was Designated Survivor Canceled?

The show had won two awards as the new television show when Designated Survivor was launched in 2016. But the viewership of this show dropped in the season. Even when Netflix took over the show, this series’ viewership and evaluation did not improve much. The show was canceled as the rating was declining.

Kiefer Sutherland On Cancelation Of Designated Survivor

The star of this show, Kiefer Sutherland, had shared a video on his social networking accounts After the series was canceled. From the movie, Sutherland had thanked every person who was involved in the creating of the series. He stated he was honored to portray the role of Tom Kirkman. He thanked the fans of this series due to support and their love.

Remake Of Designated Survivor

In 2019, a production house adapted into a series Designated Survivor. Designated Survivor: Netflix launched 60 Days.

What Is The Premise Of Designated Survivor?

An explosion destroys the Capitol Building. The President and his successors are killed in the blast. The only survivor is Thomas Kirkman, who was the Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development. Kirkman is sworn in, and he becomes the President. But the recently sworn-in President is unaware of what is in store for him.

Designated Survivor has been created by David Guggenheim.