Home Entertainment Harry Potter To Watch In The Best Order
EntertainmentTV SeriesHBOHollywoodMoviesStreamingTop Stories

Harry Potter To Watch In The Best Order

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

The Wizarding World has captured the imagination of fans the world over, but unlike some series of films, there’s no numbering to keep you on track, only titles.

Then you have the question of the Wizarding World films aside from the Harry Potter story – how exactly do these fit into the bigger picture?

Unlike some epic movie franchises, Harry Potter’s story is sequential, so you have to watch the films in order. That at least makes things consistent and there are plot threads that run from the first to the last, so any deviation will spoil the story, or leave you confused.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor, the complete timeline

However, we’re presenting two orders to you, the release order, i.e, the date the films came out, and the chronological order that those films occurred on a Wizarding World timeline. One version has spoilers, so to avoid those if you haven’t seen the films, click the links to jump right to the order you’re looking for.

Film release order

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 

harry potter the sorcere's stone

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

This is the start of the Harry Potter story where you meet Harry for the first time as he heads to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, set in 1991 – but the film was released in 2001. You meet many of the main characters at Hogwarts, including the introduction ofnb Lord Voldemort, Harry’s arch nemesis, with the action revolving around the Philosopher’s Stone. That stone belonged to Nicholas Flamel, who you don’t actually meet until Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 

chamber of secrets

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

Also Read:   Bard Of Blood Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release And Everything You Want To Know!

The second book in the series and the second film, the adventures at Hogwarts continue for Harry Potter and his friends. Lord Voldemort grows stronger and things get a little darker as the children get older.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

prisoner of azkaban

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

There’s quite a step change for the third movie as we’re introduced to Sirius Black (the prisoner), who has a huge impact on Harry’s story. But it’s really the introduction of the dementors that see things getting darker, with an increasing sense of peril. At the same time, the Muggle family storyline becomes less important as Harry embraces his destiny. The film is set in 1993, but was released in 2004.

Also Read:   Barry Season 3: Release, Cast, Plot & Everything That You Want To Know

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 

harry potter and the goblet of fire

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

The Goblet of Fire is a pivotal moment in the story, taking the characters in to their teenage years (Harry is about 14 in this movie), introducing teenage themes like relationships, gives us the Quidditch World Cup and the Triwizard Tournament. The film starts in 1994 and was released in 2005.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 

order of pheonix

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

With Voldemort now a very real threat, the action sees disruption at Hogwarts and the rise of the resistance against the dark lord – the Order of the Phoenix – and the general denial that there’s a problem from the Ministry of Magic. The film was released in 2007 and is set around 1995.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

half blood prince

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

Also Read:   Shazam! 2: Will It Feature Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?

The 2009 film is set in 1996 and in many ways is the story of Severus Snape and Albus Dumbledore, adding complexity to the Harry Potter story and following the heroes into event more perilous engagements with the Dark Lord and his Death Eaters.

half blood price dumbeldore

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

deathly hallows part 1

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

The final book in the Harry Potter story becomes two films. They are closely linked, with the first released in 2010. Harry Potter and friends decide to skip the last year of Hogwarts to pursue Voldemort and bring about his destruction. Much of the film revolves around hunting and destroying horcruxes, while Voldemort himself seeks the Deathly Hallows, wanting to become a master of death.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 

deathly hallows part 2 harry potter

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

The second instalment of the Deathly Hallows was released in 2011 and continues the quests of the first instalment, with a lot more of the action centred around Hogwarts, including the huge Battle of Hogwarts. It pulls on various threads from earlier in the films – like the Chamber of Secrets and much more Potterlore – and brings the story to an action-fuelled conclusion.

Also Read:   Suburra Season 3: Release Date Arrive On Netflix?

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is named after a Hogwarts textbook of the same title, authored by Newt Scamander, who is the protagonist of the Fantastic Beasts films. The films are a prequel to the Harry Potter series, in that they carry many of the Wizarding World themes but in a different story arc.

Also Read:   Dinner Mate TV Series: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

The fantastic beasts take something of a backseat as the plot moves to the pursuit of Grindelwald, who wants to establish a wizarding order that’s superior to muggles. We meet a young Dumbledore giving a link back to the Harry Potter films, but many of the characters from the first Fantastic Beasts return, as well as characters referenced in other movies, like Nicholas Flamel.

Film In release order (no spoilers) 

We check 1,000s of prices on 1,000s of retailers to get you the lowest new price we can find. Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers. Read more here.

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone or Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Harry Potter Movies Are Leaving HBO Platform

Film In chronological order (no spoilers)

  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (1926)
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (1927)
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone or Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (1991)
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (1992)
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (1993)
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (1994)
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (1995)
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (1996)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (1997)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (1998)
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Conjuring 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Harry Potter To Watch In The Best Order

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
The Wizarding World has captured the imagination of fans the world over, but unlike some series of films, there's no numbering to keep you...
Read more

Little Things Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot and What We Know So Far!

Celebrities Rahul Kumar -
The viewer has been awakened by the Netflix comedy-drama series according to a few living in Bombay and plot focussing on hardships confronted to...
Read more

Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And What Is The Storyline? All Update!

Movies Anish Yadav -
Things that science can’t explain tend to become Tom Cruise’s movies. I don't what science is involved with this logic. However, one thing is for...
Read more

The Walking Dead: 7 World Beyond Release Date Revealed

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The long wait for The Walking Dead: World Beyond is nearly over. Well, not really. However, at the least, we now know when that...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Noragami Season 3 is going to occur. Noragami started as a Manga sequence Composed by Adachitoka. Its debut was generated within the program year...
Read more

High School DXD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest News About The Series!!

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The devils and the angels are back! One of the favorite anime series High School DXD which is an adaptation of a manga series...
Read more

How Can You Track the Status of Your Online GST Application?

In News Vikash Kumar -
The taxation scenario in India has become much more simple to understand after the introduction of GST in 2017. GST has eliminated many of the older...
Read more

Struggling with Student Loans? Here’s how you get out

In News Vikash Kumar -
The idea of employing options like student loan refinancing and student loan forgiveness is fairly common in this day and age, considering how thousands...
Read more

0% Loans: Here Is What You Need To Know About Them

In News Vikash Kumar -
What Are 0% Loans? No interest or 0% loans are the types of loans that only allow you to repay the principal sum. In layman's...
Read more

What to Expect from Fight to Fame in Mexico

In News Vikash Kumar -
There are tons of reality TV shows all over the world. From singing and dancing competitions to family and dating ones, there seems to...
Read more
© World Top Trend