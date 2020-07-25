Harry Potter Movies Are Leaving HBO Platform

- Advertisement -

HBO Max had hundreds of movies available at launch in May, but the biggest surprise of all was that all eight Harry Potter movies were streaming on day one.

Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived, as HBO has announced that all eight movies will be leaving the service on August 25th.

You can check all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for August 2020 below.

Many streaming services focus on building up vast libraries of original content and collecting as many buzzworthy TV shows as possible to keep subscribers coming back month after month. HBO Max, on the other hand, had every HBO original movie and series available to subscribers at launch, but the rather pricey subscription service had something else that no other service could match: An unbeatable selection of classic films.(including Harry Potter series).

HBO Max Live

When HBO Max went live on May 27th, the amount of content available was almost overwhelming. Not only were there hundreds of movies available right away and lined up to hit the service in June, but many of them were genuine blockbusters, from the DC Extended Universe to the Studio Ghibli archive to the Hobbit trilogy. The biggest surprise of all was the addition of all eight Harry Potter movies, but just as quickly as they arrived, they’re already on the way out, as HBO announced on Monday that the entire Harry Potter series will be removed on August 25th.

Harry Potter | Harry Potter books and resources – Bloomsbury

Just as The Office and Friends have frequently been the most-watched shows on Netflix, even as new originals debut every week, the Harry Potter franchise was a huge get for WarnerMedia’s streaming service. Having all 8 Harry Potter movies at their fingertips might’ve tipped the scales for some people who were on the fence about signing up for HBO Max, but they’ll have to look elsewhere starting late next month. At the time of writing, it’s unclear who will claim the streaming rights to the films after August 25th, or if anyone will, so keep an eye out.

If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in August, here’s the complete list:

Streaming August 1st

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Bat… Begins, 2005

B…an Forever, 1995

Bat..n Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

Ho… Party, 1990

Ho..e Party 2, 1991

H..se Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

Streaming August 1st

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprec…. 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprec…n 3, 1995 (HBO)

Lepr….un 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

Streaming August 2nd

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Streaming August 3rd

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

Streaming August 4th

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming August 6th

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Streaming August 7th

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming August 8th

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming August 9th

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

Streaming August 11th

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming August 12th

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Streaming August 13th

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

Streaming August 14th

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

Streaming August 15th

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

Streaming August 16th

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming August 18th

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Streaming August 20th

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Streaming August 21st

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

Streaming August 22nd

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming August 23rd

Mia’s Magic Playground

Streaming August 24th

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

Streaming August 27th

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

Streaming August 28th

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

Streaming August 29th

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving August 25th

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Goblet of Fire, 2005

Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Leaving August 28th

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)

The Biggest Issues Some Harry Potter Fans Have With The Fantastic Beasts Movies

Leaving August 31st

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You’ve Got Mail, 1998