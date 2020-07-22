Harry Potter House Colors Collection And Pens

- Advertisement -

The Harry Potter House Colors Collection out of Montegrappa.

It’s challenging to think that it’s been over 20 years since Harry Potter Pens Collection made his debut in J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Pens and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in June of 1997. The following show took the world by storm, with more than 500 million books sold worldwide.

Every one of those seven Harry Potter pens and books held something to ignite the creativity, feed the dream of one, or fill one’s heart, and they tapped into universal themes of associations, mortality, and love. The last four books in the series set records as the fastest-selling books of all time: the previous installment sold an astounding eleven million (roughly ) copies from the USA within twenty-four hours of its launch. The Harry Potter movies are one of the movie series thus far.

Harry Potter House Colors Collection.

Harry Potter generates following of adults and kids alike, and products produce in conjunction are popular. One such product is a fresh collection of pens produced by Italian pencil maker Montegrappa, located in Bassano del Grappa. The company is famous for its breadth of products and its exquisite craftsmanship, and it’s generated a range of pens that are–such as that –a nod to popular culture, like the Lord of the Rings collection along with the Moon Landing.

This Harry Potter House Colors collection commemorates

The famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the British”wizarding” school fundamental to the books. It celebrates the four pupil houses–Ravenclaw (eagle), Hufflepuff (badger), Slytherin (snake), and Gryffindor (lion). The pens, fountain, and rollerball provide exceptional”house colors” and layouts that’ll be familiar to fans of the books and movies. A fifth pen bears the Hogwarts crest atop a mosaic of those four mascots.

The pens feature essential details, such as steel nibs has decorated, gripping sections, and spring-loaded clips. Each is merely weighty enough, with stainless steel and brass construction, along with the equilibrium of each pen is up to Montegrappa’s (and pen aficionados’) high standards. The pocket clips are decorated with a figure of each home’s animal mascot over stripes. The recognizable Harry Potter logo–now known the world over–is evident in every pen’s cap.

Another example of the focus on the brand’s detail is that the range of nib sizes available to the fountain pens is six. New packaging, too, is a significant part of the presentation of Montegrappa, and this collection is the same. The souvenir instance is in traditional Hogwarts colors.

I predict this will be a collectible collection of writing tools: the Harry Potter series continues to grow since the time we first met the childhood along with his friends Ron and Hermione. The bestselling books have inspired eight blockbuster films, an award-winning phase drama, and, more recently, the beginning of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. And I will not surprise if the pens offer wizardry of their own of composing, with every magical stroke.