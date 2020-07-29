Home Hollywood Harley Quinn Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming...
HollywoodMovies

Harley Quinn Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series. The show is based on a DC Comics character of the same name created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. This adult action superhero television series became quite popular amongst people from all across the globe.

The show has been written by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. The production companies of the show are Warner Bros Animation, DC Entertainment, Yes Norman production and Ehsugadee productions. The show has completed 2 successful seasons till now.

The show airs on DC Universe. Season 1 of Harley Quinn premiered on DC Universe on November 29, 2019 and was an instant success. The fans praised the show as the storyline seemed to be quite appealing to them. Season 2 followed on DC Universe on April 3, 2020 and has been considered an initial success since then.

Also Read:   No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?

Season 1 and season 2 spoiler alert

The show follows Harley Quinn’s adventures in the Gotham city after she breaks up with her boyfriend, joker to join the legion of doom. She forms her own crew in the city. However, in the finale we see that joker is able to take control over Gotham city, only to be defeated by Harley Quinn. In anger and fury, joker destroys the whole city which results in the death of both him and batman.

Also Read:   Aquaman 2: Latest Details About Potential Sequel And Amber Heard Replacement

Season 2 revolves around the newly formed Injustice League, that takes over the Gotham city. They refuse to let Harley Quinn join them. Seeking revenge, she avenges to either destroy the city or defeat the existing rulers to take control of it. She chooses the latter and starts her quest of defeating the rulers one by one.

Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3: Expected Release Date And Johnny Depp Casting Speculations

Harley Quinn season 3 release date.

The show becomes a success since the time of its first premiere. Fans have been excited to know the news about the renewal of season 3. However, the premiere of season 2 finale has just ended on June 26, 2020. So, the series makers might take some time in analysing the situation and renewing the show for another season.

Till then, fans will have to wait sometime in order to hear the news for renewal of series for a season 3. Season 1 and season 2 had 13 episodes each. We expect the trend to return for season 3 as well.

Also Read:   Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date Possibilities For The Third Season Explained?

As per our estimations, we expect the show to return for season 3 in early 2021. However, no such confirmations have been made yet.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movie releases and much more.
Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Harley Quinn Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series. The show is based on a DC Comics character of the same name created by...
Read more

Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Violet Evergarden season two -- Anime has in several instances opposed wants and become the domain of artistry. The liveliness of Violet Evergarden has...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Noragami is a manga series which was established in 2014. The show was adapted from a publication of the same name which was first...
Read more

Rick And Morty Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Rick And Morty are an American, and it is an adult TV show. It's science fiction that is revived. It aired on Cartoon Network....
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 All The Contestants And Host’s Name

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Love is the most beautiful feeling in this world. One thing that's got for free and that remains till the last breath is love....
Read more

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Bard of Blood season 2 is an action, espionage, and thriller television web series that is Indian based on the book's Bards of Blood'....
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Current Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The Animal Kingdom is roused from an Australian flick that came in 2010 for the fans. Jonathan Lisco is your official of the thriller...
Read more

A YouTuber who frequently sets the most recent smartphone releases via many different durability evaluations discovered that the phone’s chassis is constructed from plastic,...

Technology Shipra Das -
A YouTuber who frequently sets the most recent smartphone releases via many different durability evaluations discover that the phone's chassis is construct from plastic,
Also Read:   The Jurassic Park 3 Have so many things for do in Jurassic World 2
...
Read more

Little Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Amants bouclés, Stranger Things revient à 2021 avec un an sur Netflix. Cela marque l'anniversaire du lancement de sa saison. Lorsque Netflix a été...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Will There Be Another Season?

Movies Deepak Kumar -
Michael Hirst is the production of Vikings and is one of History Channel's most renowned drama show. The'Vikings' show is the introduction that is...
Read more
© World Top Trend