Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series. The show is based on a DC Comics character of the same name created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. This adult action superhero television series became quite popular amongst people from all across the globe.
The show has been written by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. The production companies of the show are Warner Bros Animation, DC Entertainment, Yes Norman production and Ehsugadee productions. The show has completed 2 successful seasons till now.

The show airs on DC Universe. Season 1 of Harley Quinn premiered on DC Universe on November 29, 2019 and was an instant success. The show was praised by the fans as the storyline seemed to be quite appealing to them. Season 2 followed on DC Universe on April 3, 2020 and has been considered an initial success since then.

Season 1 and season 2 spoiler alert

The show follows Harley Quinn’s adventures in the Gotham city after she breaks up with her boyfriend, joker to join the legion of doom. She forms her crew in the city. However, in the finale we see that joker is able to take control over Gotham city, only to be defeated by Harley Quinn. In anger and fury, joker destroys the whole city which results in the death of both him and batman.

Season 2 revolves around the newly formed Injustice League, that takes over the Gotham city. They refuse to let Harley Quinn join them. Seeking revenge, she avenges to either destroy the city or defeat the existing rulers to take control of it. She chooses the latter and starts her quest of defeating the rulers one by one.

Harley Quinn season 3 release date

The show becomes a success since the time of its first premiere. Fans have been excited to know the news about the renewal of season 3. However, the premiere of season 2 finale has just ended on June 26, 2020. So, the series makers might take some time in analysing the situation and renewing the show for another season.

Till then, fans will have to wait sometime in order to hear the news for renewal of series for a season 3. Season 1 and season 2 had 13 episodes each. We expect the trend to return for season 3 as well.

As per our estimations, we expect the show to return for season 3 in early 2021. However, no such confirmations have been made yet.

Aryan Singh

