There’s another reason to get rid of hard disk drives once and for all after the initiation of the Samsung 870 QVO.

This new SSD is the follow up to the 860 QVO, now one of the least expensive substantial capability SSDs (per unit storage) on the current market, with four SSDs between 1TB and 8TB all set to go on sale.

Retail prices will begin at only #110.99 for the 1TB model, together with the 8TB version set to go on sale for #899 – only marginally more expensive per terabyte compared to the absolute cheapest 1TB SSDs around.(Samsung 870 QVO)

Samsung 8TB SSD

To reach this highly aggressive price point, Samsung opted for QLC 3D V-NAND technology, which usually implies lower endurance (write wear) and functionality, especially as the SSD reaches full capacity.

For this reason, SSDs also have a warranty compared to similar products. The Samsung 870 QVO’s guarantee will likely be around three decades.

Samsung mitigates some of the problems linked with QLC using a feature called Intelligent TurboWrite, which accelerates write speeds and preserves long-term performance using a variable buffer that is larger.

The 860 QVO, the former iteration, is quicker than solid-state drives also provides a written warranty of 720TB, and from Crucial and Micron read and write rates.

1TB is the sweet spot as far as solid-state drives are concerned and the launch of the 870QVO will match with the steep increase in price we’ve seen for that capacity (they used to be routinely available for around $80).