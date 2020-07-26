Happy! Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Happy! is an American live-action drama black comedy-fantasy television series which has been created by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson. The show is based on a four-comic book named Happy! Which has been written by the creators of the show.

The producers of Happy! are Thomas Sellitti, Jr. and Bill Butler. The show premiered on channel Syfy on December 6, 2017 for the first time. The show was a hit among the masses and received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics. People liked the concept of the show.

Happy! Season 2 was released on the TV channel Syfy on March 27, 2019. The show again was a success for the creators. The show’s concept and comedy was praised by the audience. Fans have been waiting for season 3 to be released.

Happy! Season 3 release date

The audience has been expecting a season 3 of Happy! The bad news is that the show has been canceled. Season 3 of Happy! Has been canceled by the showrunners. The news for cancellation came on June 04, 2019. Fans have been waiting for the show to get released.

Unfortunately, the show will not be back for a third season.

