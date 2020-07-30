Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Much More
Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Much More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Hanna season 3 has been verified following the next outing of the hit drama aired on Amazon’s Prime Video earlier in July.

When is Hanna Season 3 Released On Amazon Prime Video?

Thriller series Hanna has been extended a third season on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Speaking about the news to Amazon, writer and creator David Farr stated: “I am thrilled to be able to give HANNA the third year.

“When we set out on this journey, I had in mind a play which would excavate Hanna’s past, question her in entirely new approaches and answer the question: can she ever belong?

“I’m truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we can keep that vision. I’m deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and also to Mireille Enos due to their ongoing commitment and enormous talent as we carry Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

No official release date has been announced yet but looking at the previous outings, and it appears fans should not expect it to return until at least 2021.

While season 2 landed on July 2020 season, 1 was released on the platform at the end of March 2019.

The newest audiences should expect to see the show is autumn 2021 if filming can begin later this season.

Who Is In The Cast of Hanna season 3?

Amazon Prime Video has not announced the cast for season 3 of the show.

However, the statement did confirm Esmé Creed-Miles will soon be back in the title role as Hanna and Mireille Enos will reunite as double agent Marissa Wiegler.

Season 2 also introduced many new characters who could wind up returning such as Dermot Mulroney as John Carmichael who was injured at the end of season 2.

In addition to this, the other teenage recruits played by Yasmin Monet Prince, Áine Rose Daly and Gianna Kiehl, could also be coming back.

In a meeting with worldtoptrend.com earlier back in 2019, Enos did also reveal she expected Joel Kinnaman’s Erik Heller might be back in flashbacks.

She said: “I keep begging David Farr if we’re fortunate enough to get a third season to have a flashback episode where we bring the father back in. I believe that will be fun. However, who knows?”

What Will Happen In Hanna Season 3?

There have been no official storyline details, but it seems like it will continue from the dramatic season two finale.

This observed Marissa and Hanna reunited while Carmichael was taken and overpowered.

In the final scene, Marissa revealed her strategy for three of these to return to The Meadows; therefore, she could shoot down Utrax from the interior.

There were the unresolved conclusions to Clara’s (Yasmin Monet Prince) story as she led to Egypt to meet her biological mother.

Is There a Trailer For Hanna Season 3?

No, there’s no trailer for season 3 of Hanna because it has been announced.

Viewers will need to wait till closer to the opportunity to obtain their first glimpse of the new show.

Amazon Prime Video generally releases its trailers a couple of months before the series airs.

Hence, fans might be able to see the appearance as ancient as mid-2021.

Badshah Dhiraj
Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Much More

Badshah Dhiraj
