Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

If you believe season two was the conclusion of Hanna, we ask you to consider it again!

Amazon Prime is creating our hearts joyful for the third time by renewing Hanna for a third season, it seems. The story of our genetically altered, teenage assassin continues. Hanna is our Arya Stark in the modern world with bullets and ammunitions, ” it seems.

And here are the details and nitty pieces you need!

Release Date

I think at the end of Hanna Season one, all people were asking this particular question. “So…What Now?’ – together with all the open-ended finale, each one of us had been leaping with joy because it just implied how much more Hanna Season 3 is going happen!

Even though Season 2 was out on July 2020 also it might be too early to forecast the odds of season three, we are fairly convinced about it given how nicely Hanna was received yet again.

But even if Hanna has the green light for season three, the ramping up of production cannot occur anytime until 2021. Since the international pandemic has closed down production houses all over the world, we think filming can only happen once normalcy is restored.

Cast

In Hanna Season 2, we did see only a handful of cast members showing up from one. Thus, predicting the cast for season three is catchy, but the storyline makes it possible for us to understand the few that might appear again.

We are going to see the showstoppers- Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos. Other than that, the final of the year gave us Yasmin Monet Prince as Clara and Aine Rose Daly as Trainee 242, who in year two go the identity of Sandy Phillips. All the characters are members of Utrax, and we think we could see them again. We might see everybody from Utrax back in the next season as season two implied.

Plot

In Season 2, we’ve seen that without her dad, Hanna was able to infiltrate the UTRAX with the support of her accomplice and friend Marissa Wiegler. They blackmailed John Carmichael and proceeded to their search to learn everyone responsible for the beginning of the experimental application. So, if Hanna would be renewed for Season 3, then we’d see Hanna and Marissa starting to learn the facts in the guise of a double agent.