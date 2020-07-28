Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News
Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News

By- Anand mohan
Hanna, the Favorite show on Amazon Prime Video with a massively interesting plot. The show premiered in 2019 and the second season followed July 2020. Though it hasn’t been even a month since the launch, the series is being renewed for the next season. The open end in the ultimate episode gave us clear signs of a third year. So, I guess Amazon will make it official soon.

Release Date

Given the present case of pandemic and stopped production we might need to wait more for the next season. Expecting it to release around precisely the same time next year is sheer foolishness. There is no way that it would be released in July next year. The best we could expect is overdue 2021. But, depending upon the pandemic and production program it may even be postponed into 2022.

Well, that is just our guess, nothing could be verified until the officials at Amazon Prime say anything about that. But, we’ve got a reason to assume that David Farr has already started the development of the script to the third season. Discussing the script, what do you believe would happen in the next season?

Plot

Given that nothing was said about the plot of the next season. We are solely dependent on our assumptions and guesswork. The ultimate episode of the next season sets Hanna to get a new mission. Moreover, we also possess a possible new villain. Sandy, the UTRAX trainee turned brainwashed killer seems to be an ideal candidate to play the villain in another year.

More or less, we may see Hanna with her allies, Marissa and Carmichael taking down UTRAX. This also indicates that the next year could also be the final season. Once UTRAX is down, not much is left to tell.

Cast

The anticipated throw of Hanna year 3 may comprise stars for example:

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna
Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler
Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller
Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek
Dermot Mulroney as John Carmichael
Anthony Welsh as Leo Garner
Cherrelle Skeete as Terri Miller
Katie Clarkson Hill as Joanne McCoy

