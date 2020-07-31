Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast And More Upcoming News
TV SeriesAmazon PrimeEntertainment

Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast And More Upcoming News

By- Badshah Dhiraj
“So… what now?” The open-ended finale of Hanna season 2 left everyone – including Hanna herself – with questions. Who would be the Pioneers? What will happen today that Hanna and Marissa are set to re-infiltrate Utrax? Will we see Clara?

Amazon has already confirmed that there’ll be a third season – hardly a surprise has given way well-liked season 2 was by both critics and audiences. It would have seemed a pity to waste all that personality growth (seriously: that saw Sandy coming?).

Continue reading for all you need to learn about Amazon Prime Video‘s Hanna season, what happened at the end of the season, and three, including plot and cast.

When is Hanna Season 3’s Release Date?

Amazon has revived the thriller for a third season, announcing the commission in July 2020.

Series creator David Farr said he was”absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season.”



He continued, “When we embark on this journey, I had in my mind a play that would excavate Hanna’s last, challenge her in entirely new approaches and answer the question: can she belong? I am genuinely grateful to NBCU and Amazon that we can continue this vision.

“I’m also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa to new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third action.”

“I always imagined it with that next act,” he explained. “When you create a TV series, you need to have architecture on your head what it is and how much time it might be, and that may change slightly.



“But in my mind, I always had that three-pronged idea of which the very first act was that the movie and this is a really exciting second act.”

What Will Happen In Hanna Season 3?

Season two left some loose threads to tie-off in a third season, with different unexpected character team-ups – and departures – in the closing minutes of this season finale.



Perhaps most chilling was the slow development of Utrax trainee Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) from a healthy, blond Brady Bunch-type to a bonafide, brain-washed killer – she is well set-up to play an integral villain in the season if she returns.

The finale watched Hanna figure out how to hold a bunch of Utrax workers off, saving Clara and a teenage hostage whose father Sandy had murdered.

Marissa Weigler (who evolved over season two from Hanna’s unexpected ally into something closer to family) came to save her – and blackmailed the rest survivor, the slick Carmichael, into turning double-agent and also to assist her and Hanna re-infiltrate Utrax and seek out the mystical’Pioneers’ behind the clandestine business.



In the past three, Marissa, Hanna and Carmichael seem set to shoot Utrax down – although it seems like the reluctant Carmichael may have some fight in him.

Hanna Season 3 Cast

We probably won’t see the yield of Clara (Yasmin Money Prince), the defected Utrax trainee. After season 2, she befriended Hanna, having been viewed reuniting with her birth-mother and setting off to get a new lifetime.

But, it seems confirmed that the remainder of the (surviving) season two personalities will reunite, such as Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), ex CIA representative Marissa Weigler (Good Omens celebrity Mireille Enos), and Utrax boss John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney).



Is There a Trailer For Hanna Season 3?

There’s no Hanna season but we will keep you posted. If you’re wondering roughly if one might emerge, Amazon dropped a season 2 teaser trailer (see below) a bit over two weeks ahead of the new episodes released.

Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

