Hamefura Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Hamefura is a Japanese television series based on a light novel series by the name ‘otome gemu no hametsu furagu shika nai akuyaku reijo ni tensei shiteshmatta’. This light novel series has been written and illustrated by Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka respectively.
The light novel was converted into a television series by Ichijinsha. The show then got its manga adaptation with the Art of Hidaka. Season 1 of the show has recently finished airing its final episode. It consisted of a total of 12 episodes.

The manga was serialized in Shoujo manga magazine monthly comic zero-sum since august 2017. The light novel has been licensed in North America by J-Novel Club and the manga series has been licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Hamefura season 2 release date

Hamefura has been renewed for a second season by the production company. Since season 1 of the show has just ended, Season 2 might take a while to hit the screens. However, according to speculations, the show is set to release its season 2 in the end 2020 itself.

Hamefura season 2 cast

The cast for season 2 of Hamefura has not been disclosed. However, according to rumours, the cast from the previous season is set to return back for another season as well.
Stay safe, stay updated.

