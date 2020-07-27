Home Gaming ‘Halo Infinite’ Will Have Multiplayer At Launch
Gaming

‘Halo Infinite’ Will Have Multiplayer At Launch

By- Sweety Singh
  • Rumors of Halo Infinite launching without a multiplayer mode began to spread on Friday morning, but by early afternoon, the Halo Community Director had debunked it.
  • Microsoft showed off a gameplay demo of Halo Infinite’s single-player campaign during the Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday, but we didn’t hear anything about multiplayer.
  • Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this holiday season.

On one hand, many of Microsoft’s biggest franchises were represented at the showcase. From mainstays like Forza Motorsport and State of Decay to previously extinct franchises like Fable. On the other, save for Halo Infinite, most of Microsoft’s first-party Xbox Series X games. They are still very early in development. We have no idea when we will actually be able to play Forza Motorsport 8 or State of Decay 3 or the Fable reboot. And to complicate matters further. Rumors began to spread on Friday. That Halo Infinite’s multiplayer wouldn’t be ready for launch.

Halo Infinite Developer 343 Industries Responds To Graphics Criticisms

The Halo Infinite gameplay

The rumor appears to have originated from Brad Sams. That has been a consistent source of solid information about Microsoft and Xbox for quite some time. But apparently got this one wrong. Of course, it was an unnamed source that told him in the first place. And all leaks and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. But such a stunning revelation was always going to get attention from the millions of fans. Anticipating a new Halo this holiday season.

The Halo Infinite gameplay that we saw during the Xbox Games Showcase was focused entirely on the single-player campaign. That looks to be more open-ended than anything previous games have attempted. In fact, 343 Industries says that the new Halo will be bigger than Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians combined. Best of all, the gameplay looks to be more like the original trilogy than what we’ve seen from recent entries.

Xbox Game Pass Can Beat PS5

Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC this holiday season. It will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. On the same day it hits store shelves.

