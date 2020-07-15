Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Haikyuu Season 4 — Haikyuu is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. This story revolves around Shōyō Hinata, a boy who’s attempting to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature. It has finished three seasons. The first season aired from April 6 to September 21, 2014, the second season aired to March 27, 2016, from October 4, 2015, and the third season ran from October 8 to December 10, 2016. A fourth season was declared at the Jump Festa ’19 event. It premiered on the Super Animeism block, on January 10, 2020. Later it was declared that the season will be split-cour, with the second half broadcasting in July 2020.

Here’s all you need to know more about the next half of Haikyuu season-4.

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date

The famous manga series’ fifth phase was confirmed. Haikyuu season 4 episode 14 is set to launch in July 2020. The season was earlier set to include a total of 50 episodes. It was ascertained that these will probably be printed in two parts. However, as per the information, there might be some delays due to the international pandemic that’s Covid-19.

Cast

The cast of Haikyuu Season 4 comprises Shōyō Hinata, Asahi Azumane, Chikara Ennoshita, Kōshi Sugawara, Ryūnosuke Tanaka, Tobio Kageyama, Hitoka Yachi as a number of the prospects.

Haikyuu! Season 5: Plot and Storyline?

It is anticipated that the storyline for the Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 will pick up from the ending of episode 13. Season 4 Episode 12 finished becoming a part of the volleyball group. With Fukusumo’s entrance, the equation of the previous team members has changed. The relations between the team members, not only this are not the same anymore.

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 is very likely to show that their equations to be sorted by the struggles the teams have to face. We are going to see what the 2 teams will be to get back on the right track. Episode 14 will show how they will work together to present their best performances. We need from the makers or Amazon Prime videos to get an announcement.